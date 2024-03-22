No tolerance for government shutdown: U.S. House minority leader

U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries stressed the need to act ahead of a looming government shutdown, saying the government must be funded.

"Under no circumstances can we tolerate a government shutdown, which will hurt the American people," Jeffries said Thursday at a news conference.

His remarks came after U.S. congressional leaders unveiled a $1.2 trillion government funding package earlier in the day to avert a partial government shutdown by a Friday night deadline.

"We have a responsibility to make sure that the government is funded, and the six appropriations bills do so in a way that takes care of the health, the safety, the education and the economic well-being of the American people.

"I look forward to the bills being brought to the floor for passage tomorrow," he added.

House Republicans and Biden administration negotiators reached a fiscal 2024 Homeland Security spending deal late Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden pledged Tuesday to "immediately" sign the bill.