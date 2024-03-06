Governor to deploy state troops, police on NY subway: statement

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Wednesday she would deploy the state's National Guard troops and police onto the New York City subway after upticks in violent incidents on the network serving the United States' largest city.

"Governor Hochul is deploying 1,000 members of State personnel to assist the NYPD's mission... This includes 250 members from the New York State Police and the (transit police)," a statement from her office said.

She is also "directing the National Guard to make the 750 members currently deployed on Joint Task Force Empire Shield available to supplement this effort," it added.







