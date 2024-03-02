US ambassador calls Antalya Diplomacy Forum ‘incredible organization’

US Ambassador to Türkiye Jeff Flake, who is attending the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, has described the event as an "incredible organization" and a "place to be."

"Great work. I mean, this is just an incredible organization. We missed it last year, obviously everybody did. Glad it's here this year again," Flake said while he visited Anadolu's booth at the event on Saturday. Last year's edition was cancelled due to earthquakes in Türkiye.

"It's great. It really is, to see so many people in one venue; obviously not just diplomats but people in NGOs, head of states ... it's the place to be."

Anadolu's Deputy General Manager and Editor-in-Chief Yusuf Ozhan welcomed Ambassador Flake, and explained the Turkish news agency's on the ground coverage in Ukraine, and the Gaza Strip.

He said Anadolu is doing its best to "cover and tell the stories as they unfold."

Ozhan also presented Flake Anadolu's publication, The Evidence, which puts together visual evidence of Israeli actions that violate international law in the besieged Palestinian enclave since Oct. 7, 2023, including the use of white phosphorus.

He said the book was submitted to the International Court of Justice, where South Africa filed a case accusing Israel of failing to uphold its commitments under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Ambassador Flake expressed eagerness to engage in discussions about Türkiye, Africa, and opportunities in the region.





