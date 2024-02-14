Democrats flip ex-U.S. Representative George Santos' New York House seat

Democratic U.S. House candidate Tom Suozzi speaks following his victory in the special election to replace Republican Rep. George Santos on February 13, 2024 in Woodbury, New York. (AFP Photo)

Former Representative Tom Suozzi has won re-election to the House of Representatives, flipping ex-Representative George Santos' seat, and furthering cutting in to the Republicans' exceedingly narrow majority.

Suozzi defeated Republican candidate Mazi Pilip in a special election for Santos' seat Tuesday, multiple media outlets reported. Suozzi will now complete Santos' term, which will conclude in November.

"There are divisions in our country where people can't even talk to each other, all they can do is yell and scream at each other, and that's not the answer to the problems that we face in our country," Suozzi told supporters at a victory rally Tuesday evening.

"It's time to find common ground and start delivering for the people of the United States of America," he added.

Santos was removed from office after federal prosecutors charged him with nearly two dozen crimes, including campaign fraud and corruption. He was ultimately expelled from the House in a historic vote that saw 105 of Santos' fellow Republicans supporting his ouster.

Suozzi is a three-term former congressman, but chose to not run for re-election in order to launch a bid for the New York governorship that failed to clear the Democratic primary.

After Suozzi is sworn in, House Speaker Mike Johnson will wield a narrow 219-213 majority in the chamber ahead of November's national election when all seats will be up for grabs.