Pentagon says 'actions speak louder than words' after militia group claims to halt attacks on U.S. forces

The Pentagon sought Tuesday to downplay an announcement from an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia group that it is pausing further attacks on American forces after three U.S. troops were killed last weekend.

Defense Department spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said he has seen reports of the announcement but was loathe to comment beyond saying "actions speak louder than words."

Pressed repeatedly by reporters about what exactly he meant, Ryder did not elaborate.

"We have called on the Iranian proxy groups to stop their attacks. They have not, and so we will respond in a time and manner of our choosing. When I say actions speak louder than words, there have been three attacks to my knowledge since the 28th of January, and I'll just leave it there," he said.

Kataib Hezbollah/the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been carrying out drone and missile attacks on U.S. forces in the region for months amid Israel's ongoing war against the besieged Gaza Strip. Sunday's fatalities were the first to have resulted from the attacks. Most others were intercepted or resulted in minor injuries to American forces.

A suicide drone attack Sunday killed three American troops and injured at least 34 others at Tower 22, a remote military installation in Jordan near the Syrian and Iraqi borders. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq subsequently claimed responsibility.

Kataib Hezbollah is one of the main groups that comprise the Islamic Resistance in Iraq and is widely regarded as its premier group. Some media reports have said it was the group that carried out Sunday's deadly attack but the Biden administration has yet to officially attribute blame.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he has decided how he will respond, but did not provide details.