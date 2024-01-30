Biden briefed on drone attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan

U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed Monday on a recent drone attack that killed three American soldiers in Jordan near the Syrian border.

"Today, I was briefed by members of my national security team in the Situation Room on the latest developments regarding the attack on U.S. service members in northeastern Jordan," Biden said on X.

"As I've said, we'll hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," he added.

Three U.S. service members -- Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett -- were killed and many wounded during an unmanned aerial drone attack on U.S. forces stationed in northeast Jordan.

An group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack.

The U.S. holds Iran responsible as they "fund and train and support and equip these militias" that operate in Iraq and Syria, a Pentagon spokesperson said Monday.

"As the President (Joe Biden) and (Defense) Secretary (Lloyd Austin) have stated, we will not tolerate continued attacks on American forces and we will take all necessary actions to defend U.S. military men and women forward deployed, and we will do so at a time and place of our choosing," said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh.

She stressed that the U.S. does not seek war with Iran, "but we also own the clock here, and we will respond at a time and place of our choosing."