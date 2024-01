US state of Alabama carries out country's first execution using nitrogen gas: US media

The US state of Alabama on Thursday carried out the country's first execution using nitrogen gas, a controversial method the UN has likened to "torture."

Kenneth Eugene Smith, who was sentenced to death in 1996 for a 1988 murder, was pronounced dead at 8:25 pm (0225 GMT Friday), according to local media, citing a statement from the southern state's Governor Kay Ivey.