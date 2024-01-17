U.S. says Houthis 'have a choice to make' as strikes continue

The U.S. warned Yemen's Houthi rebels Tuesday that the group has a "choice to make" as American forces continue to hit targets inside Yemen in response to ongoing attacks in the Red Sea.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby maintained that Washington is "not looking for a war," and said the U.S. does not want to expand the ongoing hostilities. He said the onus for what comes next remains on the Houthis.

"The Houthis have a choice to make, and they still have time to make the right choice, which is to stop these reckless attacks," he told reporters during a virtual news conference, referring to two months of attacks claimed by the Houthis on vessels in the Red Sea.

Kirby acknowledged that the U.S. and allied strikes on the Houthi's military infrastructure carried out since last Thursday have not fully degraded their capabilities, but pledged to continue operations against the rebel group if they continue with their attacks.

"We know they still have some capability. They have a choice to make about what they do with that capability. If they choose to keep conducting these attacks, we will continue to defend against them, and counter them as appropriate, even as we did today," he said.

The U.S. earlier Tuesday announced strikes that destroyed four anti-ship ballistic missiles that were prepared to launch, and presented "an imminent threat to both merchant and U.S. Navy ships in the region," U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

The strikes were followed by the launch of another anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen that hit the Maltese-flagged bulk carrier, M/V Zografia, said CENTCOM. It said the ship reported it was struck but seaworthy and was continuing its Red Sea transit, adding that no injuries were reported.

The Houthis said their operations aim to pressure Israel to halt its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 24,285 victims since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas. About 1,200 people were killed inside Israel that day, and hundreds more taken to Gaza as hostages.

The Red Sea is a critical commercial waterway, connecting the Mediterranean Sea via Egypt's Suez Canal with the Gulf of Aden. Transit through the sea allows ships transiting from Europe to Asia to bypass the much longer and costlier route off the southern tip of Africa.