10 bodies found in a hidden pit in Mexico

Ten bodies were reportedly found in a hidden pit in the state of Zacatecas in Mexico.

Police teams in Luis Maya discovered the bodies after receiving a tip.

The State Prosecutor's Office said t the bodies were taken to the Forensic Medicine Center to determine identities.

Secretary-General of the State of Zacatecas, Rodrigo Reyes Muguerza, said officials have received reports of missing persons and are investigating if the bodies belong to any of the individuals.

The incident is believed to be related to a confrontation between rival gangs.

Zacatecas is known for having one of the highest incidents of violence and murders in Mexico.







