Ecuadorian armed forces arrest 329 'terrorists' amid resurgence of violence

The Ecuadorian military forces have detained 329 alleged terrorists and killed five after the country saw more than 24 hours of violent acts across the country, according to the head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces.

"We have arrested 329 terrorists, and killed five terrorists," said Jaime Vela, hours after President Daniel Noboa declared an "internal armed conflict" on Tuesday in the face of the resurgence of violent actions by organized crime groups.

Vela confirmed that 41 people kidnapped had been rescued, and 28 prisoners who escaped from different prisons recaptured. Almost 200 stolen cars were also recovered, and 418 ammunition and 61 weapons of different calibers seized, he added.

The head of the armed forces, however, regretted the murder of two agents, one of whom died in Guayaquil and the other in Nobol, in the province of Guayas. He confirmed that the operations have been oriented against gangs known as Tiguerones, Los Lobos and Los Choneros.

Vela reiterated that the army will not negotiate with the prisoners who still hold 139 prison guards in different jails, and confirmed that none of the hostages were killed.

President Noboa declared on Monday a 60-day state of emergency, the first since he came to power on Nov. 23. The decision was made after one of the country's most dangerous gang leaders escaped from prison, causing a series of riots in at least six prisons in the country. Many guards and prison staff are still captive.

On Wednesday, the studio of the TC Television channel in Guayaquil was raided by armed men during a live broadcast, and the employees were threatened. Gunmen also attacked a university in Guayaquil and forcibly detained some students. As a result of the intervention of the security forces and police, 13 people who raided the live broadcast were detained.

Organized crime has infiltrated the nation that until a few years ago did not have violence problems that plagued other Latin American countries. Past governments have been unable to put a stop to organized crime groups. Noboa was elected on the promise to crack down on violent crime and drug trafficking gangs.