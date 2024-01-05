U.S. secretary of state set to arrive in Türkiye on Friday

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in Istanbul on Friday as part of a weeklong regional tour, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Blinken is expected to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and be received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as part of his fourth trip to Middle East since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, in addition to two stops in Europe.

Blinken will visit Türkiye, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank, and Egypt between Jan. 4-11 for meetings with his counterparts to discuss a "number of critical issues," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on Thursday.

He will discuss immediate measures to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza, said Miller, adding that Blinken will also discuss Israel's ongoing military campaign against Hamas following attacks by the Palestinian group on Oct. 7.

In Türkiye, Blinken will discuss regional cooperation, including final steps to complete Türkiye's ratification of Sweden's NATO accession, said Miller.

BLINKEN'S PHONE TALKS WITH COUNTERPARTS



Blinken held a phone call with New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters to discuss how the two nations will bolster security in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to facilitating an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, inclusive, and resilient," spokesperson Miller said in a statement on Thursday.

Blinken also discussed the developments in the Red Sea and Gaza with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on phone, Miller also said.

"Secretary Blinken called for the immediate end of illegal attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea by the Iranian-backed Houthis and the release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews," he added.

"The two discussed the importance of measures to prevent the conflict in Gaza from expanding, including affirmative steps to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank and to avoid escalation in Lebanon and Iran."

Blinken also spoke with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom on the phone, according to the U.S. spokesperson.

Blinken reaffirmed the robust backing of the U.S. for the swift ratification of Sweden's entry into NATO, emphasizing that the accession of Sweden to NATO will benefit all allies.