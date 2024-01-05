B-1B bomber crashes in U.S. state of South Dakota, 4 crew members eject safely

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer heavy bomber crashed Thursday while on approach into Ellsworth Air Force Base in the U.S. state of South Dakota, said the base in a statement.

"An Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base crashed at approximately 5:50 p.m. today while attempting to land on the installation," said the statement.

"At the time of the accident, it was on a training mission. There were four aircrew on board. All four ejected safely," it added.

A board of officers will probe the accident.

The B-1B Lancer is a supersonic conventional bomber with long-range capabilities serving the United States Air Force since 1985, according to manufacturer Boeing's website.

It has been actively deployed in combat operations over Afghanistan and Iraq since 2001.