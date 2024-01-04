Trump files appeal against Colorado Supreme Court ruling barring him from primary polls

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives to watch the UFC 296 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP File Photo)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump filed an appeal on Wednesday against a Colorado state Supreme Court ruling that barred him from participating in the election.

While Trump is preparing for the presidential election in November, he is also dealing with lawsuits and legal decisions against him for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol Hills.

Trump challenged the state's highest court ruling on Dec. 19 that found him guilty of his role in the raid and barred him from participating in the primary elections in the state, pleading with the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the ruling.

Trump's lawyers argued that no state court could prevent a presidential candidate from appearing on the ballot and that the Colorado Supreme Court had misinterpreted the relevant constitutional provisions.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to consider the application and issue a decision soon.

Following the Colorado Supreme Court's decision, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced on Dec. 28 that Trump would be barred from participating in the state's Republican Party primaries due to his role in the raid.

In line with the ruling, Trump's name will not appear on the ballots in either state's primary elections on March 5, where Republican candidates will compete.

The U.S. Supreme Court will now make the final decision on Trump's election campaign in the two states.
















