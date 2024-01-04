Protestors demand Gaza cease-fire at California State Capitol

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protestors shut down the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Wednesday and demanded a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Disrupting an Assembly session on opening day, protestors also demanded an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.

Lawmakers were asked to go on recess moments after protestors started to chant: 'Cease-fire Now.'

They also unfurled banners that read: "No US Funding To Israel's Genocide in Palestine", "$600 Million California Tax Dollars Annually", "Thousands and Thousands of US Bombs" and "30,000 killed in Palestine."

The Assembly has adjourned until Thursday, according to its website.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks following a Hamas attack, killing at least 22,313 Palestinians and injuring 57,296.

Hamas is believed to be holding at least 129 Israeli hostages following the Oct. 7 attack, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis are said to have been killed.