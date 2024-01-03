Speculations related to whereabouts of former U.S. first lady Melania Trump intensifying

Former First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, had been out of the public eye for a while, leading to various speculations. Donald Trump, during his New Year's party at his mansion in Miami, revealed where his wife was.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, at this year's New Year's party, explained why his wife Melania Trump was not in the family's Christmas photo and events.

Trump, as the family gathered for Christmas celebrations, confirmed reports that Melania Trump was with someone she loved.

The former president stated that Melania Trump was with her very sick mother, Amalija Knav, at the hospital.

Referring to his mother-in-law as "very ill right now, but I hope she'll be better," Trump disclosed that his wife was staying with her mother at a hospital in Miami.

While not disclosing the nature of the illness of the 78-year-old mother-in-law, Amialija Knav, Trump simply mentioned that she was dealing with a very difficult illness.

Speaking at the event at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Miami, Trump said, "Melania sends her love to everyone. She knows almost 95 percent of the people in this room."

Trump added, "I hope Amalija gets better as soon as possible."

Author of the book "Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump's Presidential Palace," journalist Laurence Leamer, spoke to The Telegraph, stating that Donald Trump's wife had rarely gone to Mar-a-Lago lately, saying, "Nobody knows where she is. It's a secret." Leamer claimed, "She's leading a very strange, isolated life."

Melania Trump's absence from the Christmas dinner and family photo raised speculations, but a source later revealed to Fox News where Melania spent Christmas.

The source explained that Melania spent Christmas with her sick mother, stating that the former First Lady, who is very devoted to her family, not joining the family events was not surprising.

Melania Trump's absence from trips during her husband Donald Trump's presidential campaign has led to some speculations about strained relations. However, Trump responded to the implications of strained relations by describing her as a "great First Lady," "very popular," and saying, "people love her" in a statement made on Sunday.







