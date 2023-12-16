Tottenham Spurs win 2-0 at Nottingham Forest to stay on heels of Premier League top four

Tottenham Hotspur beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 away with goals by Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski for a second straight win that nudged them closer to the Premier League top four on Friday although they had midfielder Yves Bissouma sent off late on.

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs team started the season in scintillating form before being hobbled by injuries but got back on track with a 4-1 home win over Newcastle United and followed that with victory in a tricky-looking game at the City Ground.

Driven on by inspirational captain Son Heung-min, the visitors looked the slicker side from the start and were duly rewarded when Richarlison guided home a header in first-half stoppage time from a brilliant Kulusevski cross.

Swede Kulusevski sealed the win himself in the 65th minute when he picked up a loose pass from Forest keeper Matt Turner, sidestepped Moussa Niakhate and smashed the ball into the net.

Forest got a boost when Bissouma was shown a red card after a VAR review for a dangerous foul five minutes later but were unable to cut the deficit, extending a winless run to six games.

The result left Tottenham on the edge of top four Champions League qualifying places. They remain fifth but are now level on 33 points with Manchester City and four points behind leaders Liverpool, albeit having played a game more then their rivals.

