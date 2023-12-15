U.S. allocates $156M to fund benefiting PKK/YPG in 2024 defense budget

The 2024 U.S. defense budget, approved by Congress, allocates $398 million for countering the Daesh/ISIS terror group in Iraq and Syria, with $156 million for the PKK/YPG in Syria.

The new spending package marks a $9 million decrease for Syria compared to the previous year, while funding for operations in Iraq fell to $242 million from $322 million.

The funds allocated for Syria are directed to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is led by the PKK/YPG, the Pentagon's main partner in the country for counter-Daesh efforts, according to the bill.

Earlier Thursday, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the $886 billion defense spending bill, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

In its almost 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

