FM Fidan tells Blinken: US should stop cooperating with YPG terror goup in Syria

During a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan strongly emphasized that the Washington administration should cease its cooperation with the YPG, which Türkiye views as a terrorist organization.

According to information provided by the Ministry, Fidan and Blinken engaged in a telephone discussion, during which Minister Fidan firmly conveyed that the United States, as an ally, should discontinue its collaboration with the YPG in northern Syria. He also highlighted the importance of Türkiye's role in determining counter-terrorism operations in Iraq and Syria.

The information released regarding the telephone conversation further stated:

"As part of Türkiye's ongoing operations in the region, the de-escalation mechanism between us and American forces in Iraq and Syria was also brought up, and an agreement was reached on ensuring the effective operation of this mechanism. This will be done in a manner that does not impede our fight against terrorism, following the incident involving the downing of one of our UAVs."

Additionally, the two ministers discussed the issue of NATO expansion during their meeting.










