U.S. SENATOR MENENDEZS WIFE HIT, KILLED MAN IN CAR ACCIDENT: REPORT

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's wife struck and killed a man while driving through a New Jersey town in 2018, according to a report published Wednesday.

Nadine Arslanian was driving along Bogota's main street on the night of Dec. 12, 2018, when she hit Richard Koop, who police said was jaywalking at the time, according to the NorthJersey.com news website.

"Ms. Arslanian was not at fault in this crash," said a Bogota Police Department investigation report, obtained by the outlet. "Mr. Koop was jaywalking and did not cross the street at an intersection or in a marked crosswalk."

Koop was fatally injured as a result of the crash, which took place in front of his home, NorthJersey.com reported. No criminal charges were filed.

Koop "appeared to have severe head trauma, bleeding from the back of his head, bleeding from the face and possible fractured legs and arms," police officer Michael LaFerrera wrote in the report.

Koop did not appear to be breathing when LaFerrera responded to the scene and it was not possible to perform CPR due to the extent of the injuries, said the report. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Police records do not indicate if any field sobriety tests were conducted, nor do they say whether Arslanian was questioned about using any drugs or drinking alcohol, according to NorthJersey.com.

Arslanian, who along with her husband is under criminal indictment for unrelated corruption allegations, told police that Koop "ran across the roadway and jumped onto the hood" of her Mercedes-Benz.

As part of a long-running investigation that ensnared Arslanian, Menendez and three New Jersey businessmen, prosecutors alleged that the New Jersey senator's wife had complained to one of the businessmen, Wael Hana, about her lack of a car the month after the accident.

Hana then allegedly promised to provide her with a car and worked with co-defendant Juan Uribe to procure a vehicle for Arslanian. Uribe arranged for Arslanian to receive a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-300 convertible in April, according to prosecutors.

He allegedly provided Arslanian with $15,000 for the down payment and then made monthly payments on the $60,000 vehicle through other individuals or a company he controlled.