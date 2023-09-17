14 DEAD IN PLANE CRASH AMID BAD WEATHER IN BRAZILS AMAZON RAINFOREST

Fourteen people lost their lives when a small plane crashed on Saturday while landing in Brazil's northern Amazonas state amid heavy rainfall.

"I deeply regret the death of the 12 passengers and two crew members, victims of the plane crash that occurred this Saturday, in Barcelos," the state's Governor Wilson Lima said on X, formerly Twitter.

Lima further added that teams have been working "from the outset to provide the necessary support."

To family and friends, my solidarity and prayers," he said.

According to local media, a small jet carrying native tourists took off on Saturday from the capital city of Amazonas state, Manaus, and was attempting to land in heavy rain when it crashed in Barcelos, approximately 400 kilometers (248 miles) from Manaus.

The passengers were en route to Barcelos for a fishing trip.













