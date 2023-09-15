 Contact Us
A United Airlines aircraft en route from the United States to Italy had to return to the departure airport shortly after takeoff due to a cabin pressure problem. The plane descended approximately 28,000 feet (around 8,500 meters) in just 10 minutes before safely returning to the airport of origin.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS
Published September 15,2023
UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT BOUND FOR ROME RETURNS DUE TO CABIN PRESSURE ISSUES

According to news reports in the United States, a United Airlines flight from Newark International Airport to Rome, the capital of Italy, experienced a cabin pressure issue shortly after taking off at 20:37 local time.

The aircraft, carrying 270 passengers and a crew of 14, had to descend 28,000 feet in 10 minutes. Subsequently, the plane returned to Newark International Airport at 00:27 local time.

A spokesperson from United Airlines stated to the U.S. media that the plane returned due to a "cabin pressure issue."