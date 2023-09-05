Thousands begin leaving Burning Man festival site in US state of Nevada

Thousands of people attending the Burning Man festival in the US state of Nevada began departing the site on Monday after being stranded by heavy rains that hit towards the end of the event, according to the organizers.

On Sunday, a driving ban was enforced for nearly 80,000 participants including those with trucks, recreational vehicles (RVs) and cars due to downpours that transformed the Black Rock Desert area into a muddy terrain from Friday through Saturday.

The ban was lifted on Monday, the organizers announced.

"As of 2:00 pm, exodus operations have officially begun in Black Rock City. The driving ban has been lifted," they said on their website

As of midday Monday, approximately 64,000 people remained on-site. Organizers also advised attendees to consider delaying their departure until Tuesday, citing significant congestion throughout Monday.

The Burning Man festival, an annual event, draws participants from around the world and typically spans a week, concluding on Labor Day weekend.

One of the festival's most iconic features is the burning of a large wooden effigy known as "The Man" which traditionally takes place near the event's conclusion.



