U.S. Senate Republican Leader McConnell freezes while speaking to reporters

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at the NKY Chamber of Commerce at the Madison Event Center, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Covington, Ky. (AP Photo)

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze for 30 seconds Wednesday as he attempted to answer a question in his home state of Kentucky.

McConnell, 81, initially seemed to struggle to hear that question about whether he would run for re-election in 2026 and then abruptly stopped speaking.

It was the second time McConnell appeared to freeze after he experienced a similar incident at the U.S. Capitol in late July.

An aide approached McConnell to ask if he heard the question before the aide said: "All right, I'm sorry, you all. We're going to need a minute."

McConnell made history earlier this year when he became the longest-serving Senate party leader.