U.S. Senate Republican Leader McConnell freezes while speaking to reporters

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze for 30 seconds Wednesday as he attempted to answer a question in his home state of Kentucky.
McConnell, 81, initially seemed to struggle to hear that question about whether he would run for re-election in 2026 and then abruptly stopped speaking.
It was the second time McConnell appeared to freeze after he experienced a similar incident at the U.S. Capitol in late July.
An aide approached McConnell to ask if he heard the question before the aide said: "All right, I'm sorry, you all. We're going to need a minute."
McConnell made history earlier this year when he became the longest-serving Senate party leader.