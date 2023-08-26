'Handsome guy': Biden says of Trump mug shot

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said Donald Trump looked like a "handsome guy" in the mug shot taken of his predecessor, who was booked at a Georgia jail on election charges on Thursday.



An unsmiling Trump was captured glaring at the camera in the mug shot, which was released late on Thursday.



"I did catch a glimpse of it on TV," Biden said with a smile as he spoke to reporters after finishing a Pilates class in South Lake Tahoe, California. He added humorously, "Quite the handsome guy, a real wonderful guy."



Currently enjoying a vacation at the lakefront mansion of billionaire Tom Steyer, the 80-year-old president also shared his thoughts on the first Republican primary debate that had taken place on Wednesday night.



"I can't say I recall them delving into the substantive issues. A lot of talking, sure, but I'm curious—what concrete plans do they have for fostering economic growth?" noted Biden, acknowledging that his own economic policies had faced considerable critique during the debate.



Meanwhile, Trump, who is gearing up for a potential rematch against Biden in the upcoming year's election, made headlines as the first former U.S. president to find himself in a mug shot. This development came after his surrender at the Fulton County Jail. The charges stemmed from his alleged involvement in attempts to overturn Biden's narrow victory in the 2020 Georgia elections.



Former President Donald Trump has strategically leveraged his mug shot as part of his campaign strategy. By embracing the attention surrounding the unprecedented event, he aims to capture public interest and rally his supporters.



T-shirts, mugs, stickers and beverage coolers bearing the first mug shot of a serving or former U.S. president were put out by his team within hours of the photo's release.



The image of the 77-year-old -- head tilted slightly down, his eyes glowering into the camera -- is accompanied on the official merchandise by the words "Never Surrender" in uppercase letters.



The Georgia trial on charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election is one of four criminal trials Trump is due to face next year.



Whatever their outcome, the mug shot will be around forever. Could that hurt the Trump business brand in the long term?

















