At least four people were killed in a shooting at a biker bar in the US state of California on Wednesday, according to police.

The incident took place at the Cook's Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon, Orange County.

The shooter is among the dead.

"The incident scene at Cooks Corner is static," said the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Six others have been transported to hospitals; five of them sustained gunshot wounds.

No deputies were injured, said the department.