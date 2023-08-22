Emergency evacuation at White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles amid power outage

Patients at White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles were evacuated by emergency service workers. A power outage affected the entire building, including the intensive care and emergency rooms.

The hospital revealed that there were patients connected to ventilators in critical condition. Approximately 20 ambulances arrived at the scene to assist in evacuating around 60 elderly patients from the hospital.

The Los Angeles Fire Department also aided in the evacuation, transferring at least 11 patients from the medical facility. The power outage disrupted various hospital services, prompting the need for swift evacuation measures.