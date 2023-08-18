Plane makes emergency landing after flames seen shooting out of engine

An aircraft belonging to Southwest Airlines in Houston experienced an in-flight malfunction. Flames were reported to have emerged from one of the engines of the Boeing 737 aircraft en route to Cancun International Airport in Mexico.

The aforementioned aircraft returned to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston approximately half an hour after takeoff.

Officials from Southwest Airlines stated that the aircraft is under examination due to a "mechanical malfunction," but emphasized that the plane landed safely.

Passengers were reported to have been redirected to Cancun International Airport on a different aircraft.