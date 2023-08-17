PILOTS SUDDEN ILLNESS FORCES EMERGENCY LANDING, RESULTING IN TRAGIC LOSS

According to The Independent newspaper, LATAM Airlines announced that a flight from Miami to Santiago had to make an emergency landing at Panama's Tocumen Airport due to the sudden illness of one of the captain pilots.

The statement mentioned that emergency measures were taken for Captain Pilot Ivan Andaur during the landing, but unfortunately, the 56-year-old Andaur could not be saved.

LATAM Airlines expressed gratitude for the contributions of the deceased captain pilot during his 25-year career in their statement, offering condolences to his family and emphasizing that all necessary precautions were taken for the safety of passengers during the flight.

The Boeing 787-9 aircraft with flight number "LA505" landed smoothly at Tocumen Airport under the guidance of the first officer and the second pilot.

After a one-day delay, passengers continued their journey from Panama to Chile.

In the US, pilots are required to provide regular health reports, annually for pilots under 40 and every 6 months for those above 40, to ensure their fitness to continue their duties.