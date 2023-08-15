Severe storms and flooding forecast in Washington D.C

In a statement issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), it was noted that severe storms and flooding are expected, with a warning that "flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur."

The NWS called upon individuals with the means to do so to seek shelter until the weather conditions improve.

The severe storm is projected to persist until late evening in parts of northern Virginia and certain areas of Maryland, beyond the outskirts of the capital city, Washington D.C. Residents in the affected regions are advised to be prepared for potential flooding.

Due to excessive rainfall, there's a risk of rivers and streams overflowing, and low-lying and flood-prone areas may become submerged.

Furthermore, the storm's intensity is expected to diminish towards midnight, while the rain is forecasted to continue until the morning hours.