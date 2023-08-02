U.S. to prioritize food security as it takes over UN Security Council presidency

Somali women carrying their malnourished children in a refugee camp for internally displaced people in Mogadishu, Somalia, Thursday, July 28 2011. (AP file photo)

The U.S. will prioritize conflict-induced famine and food insecurity as it takes control of the rotating presidency of the 15-member UN Security Council in August, its envoy to the UN said Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will chair a high-level debate on famine and global food insecurity, Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

''Taking on this global crisis has been a top priority of the Biden administration, '' she said.

She said conflict-induced hunger is a pressing matter for international peace and security and urged the Security Council to take action.

''But to do so we must root out conflicts ... Hostilities breed hunger, fighting breeds famine,'' she said.

She accused Russia of launching a full-scale assault on Ukraine, depriving the world of Ukraine's critical grain exports.

Thomas-Greenfield said food should never be used as a ''weapon of war'' and urged all member states to sign a U.S. drafted communique to combat food insecurity.