'Our country is more important than one man,' Pence says after Trump indictment

Former U.S. Vice President and Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., July 28, 2023. (REUTERS file photo)

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence condemned ex-President Donald Trump after the latter's indictment on charges related to trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"Today's indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States," Trump's former running mate said in a statement late Tuesday.

"Our country is more important than one man. Our constitution is more important than any one man's career," he said, adding: "On January 6th, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will."

The 45-page indictment charges Trump with conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

The charges included efforts to convince Pence not to carry out his constitutionally-mandated role of certifying election results, and exploitation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, when hundreds of people protesting against the result of the election broke into Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

Pence formally announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in June, challenging Trump, the man he once stood by.

"As your president, I will not yield an inch in defending America, our people, or our values, and I promise you: I will do so in a way consistent with my oath to the Constitution and the character and decency of the American people," he said in the statement. "We will restore a threshold of integrity and civility in public life so we can bring real solutions to the challenges plaguing our nation."