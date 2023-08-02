Driver charged with plowing stolen SUV into 10 pedestrians in NYC

A 20-year-old man, Kyle Fernandez, faced numerous charges following a chaotic police chase in Midtown Manhattan where he crashed a stolen car into multiple vehicles, injuring 10 pedestrians.

The incident occurred during the evening rush hour near Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street, close to Grand Central Terminal.

The police had attempted to stop a maroon Hyundai Tucson, reported stolen from the Bronx the previous day, but the driver, allegedly Fernandez, refused to halt.

The SUV sped away with cops following cautiously due to heavy traffic. During the pursuit, the Hyundai collided with a bicyclist and a yellow cab. It then veered onto a sidewalk, hitting a group of pedestrians while attempting a U-turn at the intersection.

Continuing in the wrong direction on Lexington Avenue, the SUV eventually crashed head-on into a black SUV, leading to the end of the chase.

After the collision, Fernandez tried to escape but was apprehended by bystanders until the police arrived to take him into custody. Authorities discovered a baggie containing a green, leafy substance and suspected drug paraphernalia in the front passenger seat of the stolen vehicle.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with one victim severely injured and bleeding on the ground while another appeared to have suffered serious leg injuries.

Good Samaritans played a crucial role in stopping the fleeing driver, assisting law enforcement in apprehending Fernandez after the destructive police chase.









