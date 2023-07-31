Trump announces 2024 presidential run, swears at Biden

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he will run for re-election in the 2024 elections. He is harshly targeting his Democratic rival, current President Joe Biden.



During his speech in Erie, Pennsylvania, Trump's remarks against Biden caught the attention of the U.S. public.



Using strong language, Trump pointed at Biden when discussing immigration policy and border protection, saying, "We have someone in office who is not very good at his job. He has never been good."



The 77-year-old Republican politician went on to say, "We have a guy who is a stupid son of a b****."



"The most corrupt president in American history". Before criticizing Biden, Trump mentioned that he knows what other countries' leaders are doing and that they are "very good at their jobs."



Calling Biden a "fraud," Trump also used the phrase "the most corrupt president in American history" to describe the U.S. president.



During his speech, Donald Trump also claimed that the United States no longer has a free and fair press.



"U.S. media is not free" Trump said.



''The things you've heard are all fake news. They are refusing to discuss Biden's crime family, but they enjoy reporting false allegations about Donald Trump, who has never done anything wrong.'' he added.



Trump has been accused several times of deliberately withholding secret documents and paying "hush money" to adult film star Stormy Daniels.



However, he denies the allegations made against him.















