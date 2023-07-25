Ecuador declares state of emergency amid violent prison clashes

Military forces stand guard outside the Guayas 1 prison where a new wave of clashes between prisoners of rival gangs claimed six lives on Sunday, in the port city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, on July 25, 2023. (AFP)

The government of Ecuador announced a state of emergency Tuesday in all prisons that will last 60 days.

The measure was adopted in response to riots that have taken place at the Litoral Penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil. The prison is Ecuador's most dangerous prison.

A wave of shootings and explosions has left at least 18 dead and 11 injured in the prison since Saturday.

"So far, 18 prisoners are confirmed dead after the clashes registered since Saturday at the Penitenciaría del Litoral, in Guayaquil," the prosecutor's office wrote on Twitter.

President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency and night curfews in three coastal provinces Monday after Agustin Intriago, the mayor of the coastal city of Manta, was shot dead Sunday.

Lasso announced Tuesday that the operation to retake the prison involves 2,700 police officers and military personnel that are countering violence generated by drug trafficking and high crime rates, which in recent months have led to hundreds of crimes and prison massacres.

"The state brings order to the Litoral Penitentiary because the coercive force will never bend. Today, at dawn, we began the intervention, after issuing the state of emergency in the prison system with Decree 823," said Lasso. The measure allows military incursion into detention centers amidst incidents involving clashes between rival gangs.

Approximately 2,700 soldiers stormed the Litoral Penitentiary to "retake control" Tuesday, as officials said the death toll rose from 11 to 18.

Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city, has witnessed an alarming increase in murders, armed confrontations dismemberment cases.

In 13 other jails, prisoners have been on hunger strike since Monday and are detaining guards to demand better conditions and food.