Wisconsin mom accused of keeping young sons locked up in feces-covered “horror-movie” house

A Wisconsin mom, Katie Koch, and her boyfriend Joel Manke, have been accused of keeping her two young sons locked up in a horrific, feces-covered house.



Despite the squalid conditions, Koch used social media to create an illusion of a happy family, often posting about her love for Manke and using hashtags like #BESTFAMILYEVER.



The 7- and 9-year-old boys rarely appeared in her posts, and when they did, they looked uncomfortable and disheveled, with feces-matted hair. The boys were also found wearing diapers because they hadn't been potty trained.

In one set of photos, the boys seemed happy as they greeted their grandmother during the pandemic. However, behind the facade, the children lived in appalling conditions.



Eventually, Koch admitted her wrongdoing and apologized to her sons. She used social media to praise Manke's parenting skills, expressing gratitude for accepting her children and stepping up as a father figure.

The boys' plight came to light when they managed to escape, appearing naked and covered in blood. Neighbors were shocked at their appearance, describing them as looking like "cavemen" who had never seen the sun.



Koch and Manke face severe charges, including neglect and false imprisonment, with potential prison sentences of over 40 years if convicted.

The situation was likened to something out of a horror movie, reflecting the shocking reality of the children's living conditions.







