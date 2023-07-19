Shocking footage shows Tranq addicts on Philadelphia streets | Video reveals “zombie drug” epidemic hitting Philadelphia

Recently, a disturbing video has emerged that sheds light on the devastating effects of the "zombie drug" epidemic in Philadelphia. The footage, which has gone viral, showcases the streets of the Kensington neighborhood, known for its open-air drug market, where people are observed swaying in a lifeless manner.

The video depicts two people standing on the sidewalk, hunched over and swaying eerily from side to side while leaning on each other amidst scattered debris. One of them is shirtless, with a face mask hanging from his face, while the other struggles to hold onto a phone, their hands twitching uncontrollably.

Another person nearby can be seen having difficulty remaining upright on a doorstep, eventually hunching forward. Meanwhile, a man stands frozen, seemingly supported by propping himself against a wall. Towards the end of the video, a dishevelled individual slowly enters the frame, smoking something, with their left arm wrapped in bloody gauze.

The Kensington neighbourhood has gained notoriety due to its open-air drug market, and it has been severely affected by the rapid rise of the drug Xylazine, also known as "tranq." This drug, primarily an animal sedative, is used to enhance the effects of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl. Its potency is so extreme that it has earned the nickname "zombie drug," capable of causing the flesh to rot.

The video was uploaded on the same day that Vivek Ramaswamy, a GOP presidential candidate, visited the area to draw attention to the drug crisis. He emphasized the need for action to combat open drug use and homelessness in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia officials have been grappling with the epidemic for months, with Xylazine causing increased overdose deaths and severe wounds leading to sepsis and amputation. New York City is also experiencing its own epidemic of the drug, prompting health officials to urge addicts not to use it unsupervised.

In April, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy declared fentanyl adulterated with Xylazine as an "emerging threat." The deadly combination was involved in 4,859 overdose deaths between January 2021 and June 2022, according to the CDC. Xylazine-positive overdose deaths have seen a staggering 1,127% increase in the South and a 103% spike in the Northeast.

The Biden administration recently announced a two-year plan to reduce tranq overdoses by 15%. The plan involves gathering data on the prevalence of the drug, cutting off supply routes from outside the US, developing treatments against its effects, and ensuring that veterinary clinics' supply of the animal tranquilizer remains unaffected.

Addressing the issue, White House domestic policy adviser Neera Tanden stated, "Our goal is to get fentanyl combined with xylazine off our streets and out of our communities. The proportion of xylazine-involved deaths is continuously growing and is of great concern."








