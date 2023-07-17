Search intensifies after flash flood sweeps children away near U.S. city of Philadelphia

The search for two missing children, who were lost during a flash flooding incident near the U.S. city of Philadelphia, resumed on Monday morning.

The children were swept away after weekend rains swelled the banks of a creek in the Bucks County while they were driving to a barbecue with their family, said multiple reports.

Search and rescue efforts would be a "massive undertaking" and that a search crew of 100 people and numerous drones would be looking for the lost siblings, Upper Makefield Township Fire Chief Tim Brewer said Monday, according to local media reports.

Five individuals have been reported dead due to the flooding on Saturday.

As a result of the incident, Washington Crossing Road in the county remains closed off.

Rescue teams from various areas in Bucks County have been actively involved in recovery efforts, responding to the sudden flash flood.

After experiencing heavy rainfall over the weekend, the northeast region, which was already heavily saturated, began to see a decrease in precipitation on Monday. The excessive rain led to flash flooding in various areas of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

On Saturday, at approximately 5.30 p.m. local time (2130GMT), a torrential downpour occurred, resulting in a flash flood.

The area received an astounding six to seven inches (15.2-17.8 cm) of rainfall in less than an hour. As a consequence, at least 11 vehicles were trapped in the area, and multiple roads sustained damage.