A powerful earthquake hit the Alaska Peninsula region on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The tsunami warning was issued for some areas of the US state of Alaska after a shallow 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck at 0648 GMT Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The offshore quake hit at a depth of 13 miles (21 kilometres) off the Alaskan peninsula, the USGS said.