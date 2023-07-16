Mass shootings in United States have reached highest level in 17 years - study

Mass shootings in the United States have reached their highest level in 17 years. According to a joint study by the Associated Press, USA Today, and Northeastern University, more than 140 people have been killed in mass shootings in the United States since January 2023.

The study found that more than 28 mass shootings took place in the United States between January 1 and June 30, 2023. In 99% of these attacks, firearms were used.

The study's authors estimate that the increase in mass shootings parallels the increase in both the number of guns and the population in the United States.

In an effort to prevent mass shootings, some states have taken steps to restrict access to firearms. For example, the state of New York recently raised the minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21.

Other states have offered gun buyback programs, in which people can exchange their firearms for gift certificates or other incentives.

It remains to be seen whether these measures will be effective in reducing the number of mass shootings in the United States.









