Biden: U.S. destroyed final munition in chemical weapons stockpile

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on healthcare coverage and the economy, at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 7, 2023. (REUTERS)

President Joe Biden said Friday that the U.S. destroyed the final munition in its chemical weapons stockpile.

Stating that the U.S. has worked to eliminate its chemical weapons stockpile for more than 30 years, Biden announced that the U.S. "has safely destroyed the final munition in that stockpile—bringing us one step closer to a world free from the horrors of chemical weapons," in a statement by the White House.

Successive U.S. administrations determined that the weapons should never be developed or deployed again, and the accomplishment fulfills the U.S.' long-standing commitment under the Chemical Weapons Convention and marks the first time an international body has verified the destruction of a category of declared weapons of mass destruction, he said.

The U.S. must also renew its commitment to creating a future free from chemical weapons, said Biden.

"I continue to encourage the remaining nations to join the Chemical Weapons Convention so that the global ban on chemical weapons can reach its fullest potential. Russia and Syria should return to compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention and admit their undeclared programs, which have been used to commit brazen atrocities and attacks," he said.

The U.S. will continue to stand with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to prevent the production, stockpiling or use of chemical weapons around the world.

"I am grateful to the thousands of Americans who gave their time and talents to this noble and challenging mission for more than three decades," said Biden, reiterating that the U.S. and its partners will not stop until the world is forever ridden of the scourge.