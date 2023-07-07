Chicago police say two babies found dead in garbage bag

 Contact Us
DPA AMERICAS
Published July 07,2023
The bodies of two newborns were found discarded in the city's Streeterville neighborhood, police said Thursday.

A witness told police that they found the bodies of the infant girls inside a bathroom of a child care center in the 400 block of East Ontario Street just before 7 pm (0000 GMT), according to a Chicago Police Department statement.

The children's bodies were found in a garbage bag, according to authorities.

The two were pronounced dead at Lurie Children's Hospital, police said. Authorities released no further details, saying they were conducting a death investigation pending an autopsy scheduled for Friday.