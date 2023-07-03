U.S. Treasury secretary to visit China this week

In this file photo taken on June 22, 2023 Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers remarks during a press conference at the US embassy, ahead of the Global Climate Finance conference, in Paris on June 22, 2023. (AFP)

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing, China from July 6-9 for meetings with senior Chinese officials, the Treasury Department said Sunday.

"Secretary Yellen's travel follows President (Joe) Biden's directive after his meeting with (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping) last November to deepen communication between the U.S. and the PRC (People's Republic of China) on a range of issues, including on the global macroeconomy and financial developments," said the department in a statement.

"While in Beijing, Secretary Yellen will discuss with PRC officials the importance for our countries-as the world's two largest economies-to responsibly manage our relationship, communicate directly about areas of concern, and work together to address global challenges," the statement said.

Yellen will be the second member of the Biden administration's Cabinet to visit China after Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who traveled there on June 18-19.

Blinken also met with President Xi for talks in the highest-level contact between the world's top two economies since Xi met Biden last November in Indonesia.

Xi said the two sides made progress and reached agreements on some specific issues.

Days after the top diplomat's return, Biden referred to his Chinese counterpart as a dictator.

Relations between the U.S. and China deteriorated during the Trump administration with a trade war and have since remained tense due to the conflict over Taiwan and an alleged Chinese spy balloon over the U.S.