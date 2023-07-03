News Americas Fearless U.S. woman punches bear in the face for chasing her dog

Fearless U.S. woman punches bear in the face for chasing her dog

In a recent incident in Porter, Maine, a woman named Lynn Kelly, aged 64, was bitten by a bear after she punched it in the face to protect her dog. The event occurred in her backyard, which is located near the border with New Hampshire.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS Published July 03,2023 Subscribe

A woman in Maine, identified as 64-year-old Lynn Kelly, was bitten by a bear on Friday after she punched it in the face when it started chasing her dog. The incident took place in her backyard in Porter, near the New Hampshire border.



Kelly explained that her dog ran into the woods while barking, and when it returned, it was being chased by the bear. She confronted the bear head-on and stood up as tall as she could, then punched it in the nose.



However, the bear bit her in the right hand and left puncture wounds on her wrist. Kelly called 911 and received treatment for her wounds at a local hospital. Her dog was unharmed.



The bear has not been seen since the provoked attack, and authorities have set live traps in an attempt to capture it.



The incident serves as a reminder for residents to keep their distance from bears, avoid cornering or agitating them, and take precautions to prevent conflicts by removing food attractants around homes.











