Democratic lawmaker LaTonya Johnson under fire for controversial 'f--- the suburbs' remark

A Wisconsin Democrat faced strong backlash after making controversial remarks about crime spreading to the suburbs. State Sen. LaTonya Johnson's statement, in which she suggested "f--- the suburbs," sparked a heated debate among the panelists of the show "Outnumbered."

During a debate on increased funding for police, Johnson made the comment on the state's Senate floor, questioning the need for additional police in the suburbs while highlighting the issue of crime within the cities themselves.

The "Outnumbered" co-hosts did not hold back in their criticism of Johnson's remarks. Kayleigh McEnany likened it to a "basket of deplorables" moment, stating that dismissing suburban residents was politically unwise, particularly considering the influence of suburban women as a powerful voting bloc.

Ian Prior, a senior adviser at America First Legal, stressed the importance of addressing crime regardless of its location. He criticized Johnson's statement, asserting that the policies supported by lawmakers like her contribute to crime spreading into the suburbs.

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat criticized Johnson's lack of tact on the Senate floor and argued that crime will persist until lawmakers prioritize the well-being of their constituents and hold criminals accountable.

Julie Banderas from Fox News called Johnson's remarks ignorant and disagreed with her characterization of suburban residents. Banderas pointed out that many people moved to the suburbs during the pandemic and emphasized that suburbanites are knowledgeable about both city life and suburban living. She considered Johnson's comments insulting to all citizens, regardless of their place of residence.

The discussion highlighted the controversy and division surrounding Johnson's statement, with panelists expressing their disagreement and emphasizing the importance of addressing crime while respecting the intelligence and experiences of all citizens, whether they live in the city or the suburbs.





