Disabled Texas nun expelled from monastery for engaging in sexting with priest

Rev. Mother Superior Teresa Agnes Gerlach, a disabled Texas nun, has been removed from her position at the Carmelite Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington for allegedly breaking her vow of chastity. Lawyers representing the Fort Worth Catholic Diocese accuse Gerlach, 43, of engaging in sexting with a priest, which is considered a violation of her commitment to a life of celibacy.

Published June 30,2023

However, Gerlach maintains that while she did exchange explicit messages with the priest, they never had a physical relationship. In a recording played in court, Gerlach expressed remorse for her actions, attributing them to a lapse in judgment and her health condition.



Gerlach is now suing the bishop and the diocese for invasion of privacy, seizure of her electronics, and defamation, seeking $1 million in damages.



The case will determine whether it remains in civil court or is referred to the Vatican, which is conducting its own investigation. The dispute has also raised questions about the monastery's property, with a local socialite claiming that the church wants to close the monastery to acquire the land, which was donated by her family.











