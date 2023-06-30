AMERICAS MOST WANTED MURDER SUSPECT ELUDES POLICE FOR DECADES, CONCEALING IDENTITY AS CALIFORNIA OFFICIAL

News Americas America's 'Most Wanted' murder suspect eludes police for decades, concealing identity as California official

According to reports, Donald Santini, a Florida man who successfully evaded law enforcement for 39 years and was featured on "America's Most Wanted" three times, was recently captured in California. Surprisingly, at the time of his arrest, Santini held the position of president on a local water board.

Santini, now 65 years old, had disappeared from Hillsborough County in 1984 after becoming the prime suspect in the brutal murder of Cynthia Ruth Wood, who was found strangled and dumped in a canal.



Despite using multiple aliases and frequently changing locations, Santini was eventually traced to Campo, a small rural community near San Diego.



Operating under the name Wellman Simmonds, he served as the president of Campo's water authority and actively participated in public meetings.



Surprisingly, he even spoke to local media about a fatal crash in 2018 using his alias. However, Santini was arrested at his home on June 7 and was later brought back to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in handcuffs.



The search for Santini spanned several decades and involved detectives pursuing leads both within the United States and internationally.



The breakthrough in the case came from a tip received by the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, although the specific details leading to his capture have not been disclosed.



Santini, who had previously served time for a 1978 rape in Germany and was wanted for robbery in Texas, admitted his true identity during a court appearance in California before being extradited to Florida. He now faces first-degree murder charges for the death of Cynthia Ruth Wood.









