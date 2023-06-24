Train derails and falls into river in Columbus, US

Saturday morning at approximately 6:45am, the westbound Laurel to Missoula train fell to a river after the bridge has collapsed.

"Yellowstone County DES was notified of a train derailment in Stillwater County early this morning. Multiple tanker cars were damaged and are leaking petroleum products near the Yellowstone River. Resources are being dispatched and multiple agencies are assisting," a statement from Yellowstone County's Sheriff's office said.

There is no immediate threat to Yellowstone County and precautions are being put in place."

"Local Fishing Accesses will be closed. Water treatment plants, irrigation districts, and industrial companies are taking appropriate precautions. We will update with information as it is received.

Multiple agencies are being mobilized and dispatched to provide assistance in the ongoing incident.

The train involved in the incident is a crucial part of the railroad's main line.

At the time of the accident, it was transporting tanker cars while crossing the bridge.

Although unconfirmed, there are reports suggesting that the bridge may have been weakened by recent high water levels, which could have contributed to its collapse.