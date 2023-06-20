Most Americans worried their fundamental rights at risk: New poll

A majority of Americans, 55%, think their fundamental freedoms are under threat, according to a new Monmouth University poll.

Republicans are more likely than Democrats or Independents to feel their freedoms are threatened, the results showed.

Just 16% of Americans said the country is united and in agreement about the most important values, while 81% feel the nation is greatly divided.

Only four in 10 feel the government system is sound.

Two in three Republicans continue to believe that voter fraud determined the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, according to the poll.

Among Republicans, 38% said their freedom of speech, or First Amendment, rights are under threat and 38% feel the same about their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Democrats are most concerned about restrictions to abortion access along with other women's rights, in addition to freedom of speech, voting access and the election process, freedom from gun violence and LGBTQ+ rights.

















