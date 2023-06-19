Trump’s trial sends ‘terrible message’ to world about U.S.: Pence

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who is a candidate for the 2024 presidential election, said in an interview that aired Sunday that the trial of ex-President Donald Trump sends a "terrible message" to the world about the country.

Pence answered questions on NBC News' "Meet the Press" about the case, in which Trump was charged with possessing classified state documents at his residence.

Saying that the trial of a former U.S. president by the current administration sends a "terrible message" to the world about the U.S., he argued that the indictment against Trump has "only served to further divide our divided politics."

He said that although the allegations against Trump were "serious," the relevant institutions had not taken the same stance regarding classified documents found at President Joe Biden's home and office and allegations against his son Hunter.

Noting that the Department of Justice should treat everyone equally, Pence refused to answer whether he would pardon Trump if he was elected president in 2024.

"I don't know why some of my competitors in the Republican primary presume the president will be found guilty," he said.

Pence, who grew alienated from Trump over his allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election and due to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, said in the past that he hoped Trump could see that he is being "misguided by his legal team" regarding the 2020 election.

"Anyone who puts himself before the constitution should not be president," Pence said.