Pop star Bebe Rexha forced to leave stage abruptly after being struck by phone thrown by a fan in face

During a concert in New York, pop star Bebe Rexha was struck in the head by a phone thrown by a fan, causing her to collapse to her knees in pain.



The incident occurred towards the end of her performance at Pier 17. Video footage captured a man being removed from the crowd by security while fans expressed their outrage, labelling the incident as assault.







Bebe Rexha was later escorted from the venue with her hands pressed to her face, apparently still in pain.



Her mother confirmed that the singer received medical treatment and required three stitches. As of now, Bebe Rexha has not addressed the incident publicly.



This incident sheds light on a growing trend of fans throwing their phones onstage, hoping for a selfie or a returned handset. While artists like Harry Styles have embraced the practice, incidents like these highlight the potential dangers and disruptions it can cause during performances.







Other artists, such as N-Dubz star Tulisa and David Bowie, have also faced similar situations where fans' actions resulted in discomfort or injury. Despite these incidents, artists often strive to maintain composure and continue their performances, even incorporating humour into the situation.











